Andhra Pradesh: BJP demands restoration of supply of free rice to poor

BJP activists staging a protest in front of the Civil Supplies office in Ongole on Thursday. | Photo Credit: KOMMURI SRINIVAS

Activists of the Bharatiya Janata Party staged a demonstration in front of the Civil Supplies here on Thursday in protest against the alleged non-distribution of rice supplied by the Centre under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana to the poor.

BJP district vice-president P.V. Siva Reddy said the Centre had released rice to the State so that it can be provided free of cost to the poor.

However, the State government had stopped supply of rice in the last four months for reasons best known to it, he said.

They raised slogans demanding restoration of the rice supply to the poor immediately. The State government had repackaged all Central welfare schemes to appear as if they were being implemented by it, they charged.