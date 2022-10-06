Andhra Pradesh: BJP condemns steep hike in ‘abhishekam’ ticket price at Kanipakam temple

V. Raghavendra VIJAYAWADA
October 06, 2022 21:34 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

BJP State president Somu Veerraju condemned the increase in the price of ‘abhishekam ticket’ at the Sri Varasiddhi Vinayaka Swamy temple at Kanipakam from ₹750 to ₹5,000.

In a press release, he said the hike in ticket price reflected the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government’s antipathy towards the Hindu religion.

With what authority the temple management took the decision to increase the ticket price so steeply, he questioned.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Veerraju demanded that the ticket price be restored to ₹750, lest the BJP should take legal recourse.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

He also wanted to know why only ‘pulihora’ (tamarind rice) was being given as ‘prasadam’ to the devotees at the Dwaraka Tirumala temple on auspicious days. Why were ‘chakkera pongali’ and ‘vada’ not made available, he questioned. The Endowments Department should explain its actions, he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Andhra Pradesh
politics

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app