Andhra Pradesh: BJP condemns steep hike in ‘abhishekam’ ticket price at Kanipakam temple

BJP State president Somu Veerraju condemned the increase in the price of ‘abhishekam ticket’ at the Sri Varasiddhi Vinayaka Swamy temple at Kanipakam from ₹750 to ₹5,000.

In a press release, he said the hike in ticket price reflected the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government’s antipathy towards the Hindu religion.

With what authority the temple management took the decision to increase the ticket price so steeply, he questioned.

Mr. Veerraju demanded that the ticket price be restored to ₹750, lest the BJP should take legal recourse.

He also wanted to know why only ‘pulihora’ (tamarind rice) was being given as ‘prasadam’ to the devotees at the Dwaraka Tirumala temple on auspicious days. Why were ‘chakkera pongali’ and ‘vada’ not made available, he questioned. The Endowments Department should explain its actions, he said.