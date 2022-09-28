Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh: BJP cheated Andhra Pradesh in the name of Special Category Status, alleges CPI(M) leader

CPI (M) State secretary V. Srinivasa Rao on Wednesday launched broadside against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), accusing it of cheating Andhra Pradesh in the name of Special Category Status (SCS) and special package.

Addressing a public meeting held as part of the ‘Desha Rakshana Bheri’, Mr. Srinivasa Rao said that issues pertaining to implementation of promises made to Andhra Pradesh during State bifurcation remained unresolved at the recent meeting held at the Central level.

“The proposals to create Waltair Railway Zone has been rejected by the officials. It is surprising that the YSRCp and the TDP have remained silent on the issue. The rejection of the proposals is a way of conveying that the backward region development funds for north Andhra and Rayalaseema regions were taken back after sanctioning and will not be granted again, which is also a violation of the promises made during State bifurcation,” he said.

CPI(M) State Committee member Dadala Subbarao, who participated a rally from Gooty Road to Tadipatri bus stand, alleged that the Centre was not helping the State in establishing the Kadapa steel plant.


