Andhra Pradesh BJP celebrates victory in Assembly elections in three States

December 03, 2023 07:30 pm | Updated 07:30 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Andhra Pradesh unit of BJP celebrated the emphatic victory in elections to the Legislative Assemblies of Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, at the State party office here on Sunday.

On the occasion, its State president D. Purandeswari said people voted for the party’s development agenda and that its performance was excellent in Telangana.

BJP candidate K. Venkataramana Reddy’s triumph over BRS chief K. Chandrasekhar Rao and TPCC chief A. Revanth Reddy was a great achievement.

She said the BJP secured a vote share of 49% in Madhya Pradesh, 46% in Chhattisgarh and 42% in Rajasthan.

People gave their mandate for good governance in Madhya Pradesh and voted against the corrupt elements in Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan, Ms. Purandeswari observed.