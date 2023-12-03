HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Andhra Pradesh BJP celebrates victory in Assembly elections in three States

The victory of BJP candidate over KCR and Revanth Reddy in Telangana is a great achievement, says Purandeswari

December 03, 2023 07:30 pm | Updated 07:30 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra
BJP activists celebrating the party’s victory in the elections to Legislative Assemblies of three States, in Vijayawada on Sunday.

BJP activists celebrating the party’s victory in the elections to Legislative Assemblies of three States, in Vijayawada on Sunday. | Photo Credit: K.V.S. GIRI

The Andhra Pradesh unit of BJP celebrated the emphatic victory in elections to the Legislative Assemblies of Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, at the State party office here on Sunday.

On the occasion, its State president D. Purandeswari said people voted for the party’s development agenda and that its performance was excellent in Telangana.

BJP candidate K. Venkataramana Reddy’s triumph over BRS chief K. Chandrasekhar Rao and TPCC chief A. Revanth Reddy was a great achievement.

She said the BJP secured a vote share of 49% in Madhya Pradesh, 46% in Chhattisgarh and 42% in Rajasthan.

People gave their mandate for good governance in Madhya Pradesh and voted against the corrupt elements in Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan, Ms. Purandeswari observed.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Bharatiya Janata Party / Assembly Elections

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.