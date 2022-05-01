Andhra Pradesh: BJP blames ‘inept governance’ for Repalle rape case

Mahila Morcha chief condemns ‘statement’ of Home Minister

BJP Mahila Morcha Andhra Pradesh unit president B. Nirmala Kishore said the rape of a woman at Repalle railway station was a shameful incident that reflected the ‘inept governance’ of the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP).

She said in a press release that the purported statement made by Home Minister T. Vanitha that ‘rapes could be averted if mothers took proper care of their daughters’ was irresponsible.

“It is nothing but covering up the failures of the government. What is the use of providing welfare schemes while completely neglecting the safety of women?” , Ms. Nirmala questioned.

Meanwhile, Jana Sena Party (JSP) political affairs committee chairman Nadendla Manohar said in a press release that the Stat government was ‘callous’ in its approach to the ‘heinous attacks’ on women, and demanded that, at least, now necessary action should be taken to ensure that such incidents did not recur.