Andhra Pradesh: BJP and Jana Sena will strive to end corrupt rule of Jagan Mohan Reddy, says Sunil Deodhar

May 17, 2023 06:58 pm | Updated 06:58 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

BJP’s Andhra Pradesh affairs co in-charge Sunil Deodhar has said that his party and the Jana Sena Party (JSP) will strive to “end the corrupt rule of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.”

“The sand, liquor and ganja mafias are rampant in the State due to the government’s negligence,” Mr. Deodhar alleged while addressing the party’s ‘charge-sheet’ programme at Gudivada on May 17 (Wednesday).

Mr. Deodhar alleged that the “money being looted by the MLAs is being sent to the Tadepalli palace (CM’s camp office),” suggesting that there was a high-level nexus between the YSRCP leaders and those plundering the natural resources.

He asserted that the schemes introduced by the YSRCP government for Christians and Muslims would be cancelled the moment the BJP comes to power, saying that those schemes were meant to appease the minorities.

Also, Mr. Deodhar alleged that the revenue that accrued from the Hindu temples was being distributed among the muezzins and pastors, and demanded that the government collect money from devotees visiting churches and mosques like it was being done in Hindu temples.

“If the BJP comes to power, YSRCP leaders involved in illegal activities will be sent to jail,” he said

BJP State general secretary B. Siva Narayana, secretary Bhupatiraju Srinivasa Varma, and Kisan Morcha State general secretary Butchiraju were among those present.