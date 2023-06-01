HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Andhra Pradesh: BJP and Jana Sena Party are still allies, says Y.S. Chowdary 

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has ruined Amaravati, and his decision to have three capitals has brought development of the entire State to a standstill, says the BJP leader

June 01, 2023 07:09 pm | Updated 07:09 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra
BJP leader Y.S. Chowdary addressing the media in Vijayawada on Thursday. Party State unit president Somu Veeraju is seen.

BJP leader Y.S. Chowdary addressing the media in Vijayawada on Thursday. Party State unit president Somu Veeraju is seen. | Photo Credit: G.N. RAO

Former Union Minister and BJP leader Y.S. Chowdary has said that the alliance with the Jana Sena Party (JSP) is very much intact.

JSP president Pawan Kalyan had discussions in this regard with the BJP leadership, Mr. Chowdary said while addressing the media at the party office here on June 1 (Thursday).

He asserted that the BJP was going to play a key role in Andhra Pradesh, and that the party’s State leadership would abide by the advice of the national top brass.

The BJP would need some time to become politically strong in Andhra Pradesh, he observed.

‘Promises fulfilled’

Mr. Chowdary said many assurances given to the State under the A.P. Reorganisation Act, 2014, had been fulfilled by the Narendra Modi government at the Centre.

He blamed the YSRCP government for lack of development, while insisting that the Centre funded several major infrastructure projects in the State and gave institutions of national importance after bifurcation.

Amaravati was ruined by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, whose decision to have three capitals brought development of the entire State to a standstill.

Polavaram project

Mr. Chowdary said the State government did not provide land required by the irrigation projects. The Polavaram project was delayed when TDP supremo N. Chandrababu Naidu was the Chief Minister, and even now it failed to make any progress.

The Central government provided large-scale financial assistance for the development of the backward areas in the State, but the money was apparently diverted for other purposes, he alleged.

Andhra Pradesh benefited more than the north-eastern States from various Central schemes, he said.

‘For all the financial and logistical support extended by the Centre, Mr. Modi’s leadership should be strengthened. The achievements of the NDA government have to be highlighted across the State,” Mr. Chowdary said.

BJP State president Somu Veerraju said a concerted effort was being made by the party to make its mark in the State in the 2024 elections.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / state politics

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.