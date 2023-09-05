ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra Pradesh: BJP alleges harassment of party workers by police at the behest of YSRCP leaders in Srikakulam district

September 05, 2023 07:01 pm | Updated 07:02 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM

The Hindu Bureau

BJP Srikakulam district President Birlangi Umamaheswara Rao | Photo Credit: ARRANGEMENT

Bharatiya Janata Party’s Srikakulam district president Birlangi Umamaheswara Rao on Tuesday alleged that police department was harassing BJP activists by filing cases at the behest of YSRCP local leaders in Kotabommali of Srikakulam district.

In a press note, he said that the local YSRCP leaders and activists attacked BJP activists when they were conducting ‘My land-My country’ programme with the call given by the Prime Minister of India.

He said that the ruling party leaders were unable to digest BJP’s popularity in rural areas too and it was the main reason for instigating troubles to demoralise BJP cadre. “The local ruling party leaders caused troubles to former MLA Vishnu Kumar Raju and other BJP leaders when they were explaining the details of the programme to the locals at Chinaharischandrapuram village in Kotabommali mandal. Instead of dispersing YSRCP leaders, the police filed cases against BJP leaders who were the actual victims. We will bring the issue to the notice of the government if police department failed to withdraw the cases immediately,” said Mr. Umamaheswara Rao.

