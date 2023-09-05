HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Andhra Pradesh: BJP alleges harassment of party workers by police at the behest of YSRCP leaders in Srikakulam district

September 05, 2023 07:01 pm | Updated 07:02 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM

The Hindu Bureau
BJP Srikakulam district President Birlangi Umamaheswara Rao

BJP Srikakulam district President Birlangi Umamaheswara Rao | Photo Credit: ARRANGEMENT

Bharatiya Janata Party’s Srikakulam district president Birlangi Umamaheswara Rao on Tuesday alleged that police department was harassing BJP activists by filing cases at the behest of YSRCP local leaders in Kotabommali of Srikakulam district.

In a press note, he said that the local YSRCP leaders and activists attacked BJP activists when they were conducting ‘My land-My country’ programme with the call given by the Prime Minister of India.

He said that the ruling party leaders were unable to digest BJP’s popularity in rural areas too and it was the main reason for instigating troubles to demoralise BJP cadre. “The local ruling party leaders caused troubles to former MLA Vishnu Kumar Raju and other BJP leaders when they were explaining the details of the programme to the locals at Chinaharischandrapuram village in Kotabommali mandal. Instead of dispersing YSRCP leaders, the police filed cases against BJP leaders who were the actual victims. We will bring the issue to the notice of the government if police department failed to withdraw the cases immediately,” said Mr. Umamaheswara Rao.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.