Andhra Pradesh BJP activist killed over property dispute in Anantapur district

Published - November 17, 2024 07:56 pm IST - ANANTAPUR

BJP State president D. Purandeswari condemns murder, demand immediate arrest of the accused

Hareesh P

An activist of the Bharatiya Janata Party had died allegedly after his rival assaulted him with an axe over a property dispute on Saturday night in Anantapur district.

The victim, Krishna Murthy Shetty (55), was a resident of Chandragiri village in Bommanahal mandal. He had a land dispute with Boya Sriramulu for five to six years, Rayadurg police inspector Venkataramana said.

A couple of cases have been filed with the police, and the dispute is in court. Police sources said the village elders recently held a panchayat to settle the dispute and reportedly asked Krishna Murthy to register the land in Sriramulu’s name. However, Krishna Murthy did not honour the verdict, which infuriated Sriramulu.

On Saturday night, Sriramulu violently attacked Krishna Murthy with an axe when the latter was having dinner. The victim was admitted to a hospital at Bellary with grievous injuries to which he succumbed on Sunday.

BJP State president D. Purandeswari condemned the attack on the party activist and demanded the immediate arrest of the accused.

The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
