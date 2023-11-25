ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra Pradesh Bishop Council lauds SC decision on Dalit Christians

November 25, 2023 07:28 pm | Updated 07:28 pm IST - ONGOLE

Chairman Yelamanchili Praveen lauds the State government’s ‘‘community-friendly’‘ initiatives, benefitting the downtrodden sections of the society

The Hindu Bureau

Members of the Christian community led by Andhra Pradesh Bishop Council chairman Yelamanchaili Praveen celebrated an early christmas with fanfare at Chimakurthi, organised by the Chimakurthi Town Telugu Baptist Church, on Saturday.

Mr. Praveen appreciated the YSRCP-led State government for the several community-friendly initiatives including adoption of a resolution in the State Assembly to press for Scheduled Caste status for Dalits who had converted to other religions and provision of honorarium to pastors in the State for the first time in the country.

He welcomed the Supreme Court’s steadfast decision to adjudicate the case relating to quota for the Dalit Christians, without waiting for a report by the K.G. Balakrishnan panel constituted by the Centre. Highlighting that the long-standing issue had been on hold for over two decades, he lauded the SC decision.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Supreme Court advocate G. Varaprasad, Bishop Rev. P. George and Prakasam District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission President N. Sridevi and her Vijayawada counterpart N. Chiranjeevi were among those who took part in the celebrations.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US