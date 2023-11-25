Andhra Pradesh Bishop Council lauds SC decision on Dalit Christians

November 25, 2023 07:28 pm | Updated 07:28 pm IST - ONGOLE

Members of the Christian community led by Andhra Pradesh Bishop Council chairman Yelamanchaili Praveen celebrated an early christmas with fanfare at Chimakurthi, organised by the Chimakurthi Town Telugu Baptist Church, on Saturday.

Mr. Praveen appreciated the YSRCP-led State government for the several community-friendly initiatives including adoption of a resolution in the State Assembly to press for Scheduled Caste status for Dalits who had converted to other religions and provision of honorarium to pastors in the State for the first time in the country.

He welcomed the Supreme Court’s steadfast decision to adjudicate the case relating to quota for the Dalit Christians, without waiting for a report by the K.G. Balakrishnan panel constituted by the Centre. Highlighting that the long-standing issue had been on hold for over two decades, he lauded the SC decision.

Supreme Court advocate G. Varaprasad, Bishop Rev. P. George and Prakasam District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission President N. Sridevi and her Vijayawada counterpart N. Chiranjeevi were among those who took part in the celebrations.