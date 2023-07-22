Andhra Pradesh: Bills relating to development works will be cleared on a priority, says Deputy Chief Minister in Vizianagaram

July 22, 2023 08:01 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

Deputy Chief Minister and in-charge of Vizianagaram district Budi Mutyala Naidu on Saturday said that the review meetings with the officials of all the departments concerned would ensure speedy development in Vizianagaram and other Assembly constituencies.

He said that the bills would be cleared on a top priority for the developmental works taken up by various firms and contractors in the district. Along with Deputy Speaker and Vizianagaram MLA Kolagatla Veerabhadra Swamy, he reviewed the works of various departments including Panchayat Raj, housing, education, medical and health, irrigation, electricity and, women and child welfare.

Mr. Veerabhadra Swamy urged the Mr. Mutyala Naidu to allocate funds for beautification of Pedda Cheruvu and completion of Tarakaramateertha Sagar project. District Collector S. Nagalakshmi and other officials were present.

