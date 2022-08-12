Andhra Pradesh: Bilingual book on ‘Amarnath Yatra’ released

A.D. Rangarajan TIRUPATI
August 12, 2022 20:20 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Legislator Bhumana Karunakar Reddy releasing the book written by veteran journalist P. Ramachandra Reddy in Tirupati on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

A bilingual book titled ‘Amarnath Yatra’ (‘Namami Amaranatheswaram’ in Telugu) authored by veteran journalist P. Ramachandra Reddy was released here on Friday.

The book was based on Mr. Ramachandra Reddy’s travel to the Himalayan cave shrine early this year. It was released by legislator Bhumana Karunakar Reddy, in the presence of senior journalists A. Raghava Sarma and R.M. Umamaheswara Rao, litterateurs Sakam Nagaraja, G. Sreedevi and C. Sailakumar.

Mr. Karunakar Reddy appreciated the writer for having given shape to his vivid experiences, even the horrid one in view of the landslide that killed several people.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

He underlined the need for more such travelogues to unravel the secrets behind the mystic destinations across the globe.

Hailing ‘Amarnath and Char Dham Yatra’ as a glorious experience for devotees as well as those who love to travel, he appealed to the writers to bring out such works on the unexplored tourist destinations in and around Tirupati. Mr. Umamaheswara Rao reviewed the book.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Andhra Pradesh
Tirupati

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app