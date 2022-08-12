Andhra Pradesh: Bilingual book on ‘Amarnath Yatra’ released

A bilingual book titled ‘Amarnath Yatra’ (‘Namami Amaranatheswaram’ in Telugu) authored by veteran journalist P. Ramachandra Reddy was released here on Friday.

The book was based on Mr. Ramachandra Reddy’s travel to the Himalayan cave shrine early this year. It was released by legislator Bhumana Karunakar Reddy, in the presence of senior journalists A. Raghava Sarma and R.M. Umamaheswara Rao, litterateurs Sakam Nagaraja, G. Sreedevi and C. Sailakumar.

Mr. Karunakar Reddy appreciated the writer for having given shape to his vivid experiences, even the horrid one in view of the landslide that killed several people.

He underlined the need for more such travelogues to unravel the secrets behind the mystic destinations across the globe.

Hailing ‘Amarnath and Char Dham Yatra’ as a glorious experience for devotees as well as those who love to travel, he appealed to the writers to bring out such works on the unexplored tourist destinations in and around Tirupati. Mr. Umamaheswara Rao reviewed the book.