Andhra Pradesh: ‘Big fillip to drip irrigation in Annamayya district’

District Collector P.S. Girisha said that the State government had approved the action plan for supply of the drip irrigation equipment in an area of ​​14,000 hectares for the year 2022-23 in the rainfed areas of Annamayya district.

The Collector was taking part in the distribution of sprinklers equipment to the farmers through the micro irrigation department at the collectorate here on Wednesday. Rayachoti MLA Gadikota Srikanth Reddy, and District Agriculture Advisory Council members were also present at the event.

The Collector said that till now 9,275 farmers had been registered for 11,000 hectares in Annamayya district and sprinklers were given to 228 farmers. He said that steps would be taken to provide drip irrigation equipment to all the registered farmers in ten days. “Weeding equipment will be provided at 55% subsidy to farmers having less than 5 acres of land and 45% subsidy to farmers having more than 5 acres of land. All farmers must use water sparingly in Annamayya district, which is a rainfed region,” the Collector said.

MLA Gadikota Srikanth Reddy said that farmers should take steps in response to the revolutionary changes in the agricultural sector and show interest in scientific methods by putting an end to traditional farming. Micro irrigation would be useful in the upland areas, he said.