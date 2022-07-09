Andhra Pradesh: BIE extends date for payment of fee to July 11
‘There is no provision for payment of fee with penalty or Tatkal Scheme’
Intermediate first and second years students in Andhra Pradesh appearing for the Advanced Supplementary Examination to be held in August can pay the prescribed fee on or before July 11.
Initially, the last date for payment of the fee was July 7, the Board of Intermediate Education (BIE) said in a statement.
BIE Secretary M.V. Seshagiri Babu said the last date for remittance of consolidated amount by the principals through online transfer was July 12. The last date for submission of first and second year ENR fee paid printout and MNRs to the Regional Inspection Officer was July 13. The last date for submission of ENR fee paid printout and MNRs to the BIE was July 14.
Informing that there was no provision for payment of the examination fee with penalty after the due date, he said there was no provision for the Tatkal Scheme too.
