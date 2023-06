June 10, 2023 07:25 pm | Updated 07:25 pm IST - RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

YSR Congress Party East Godavari district president and Rajanagaram MLA Jakkampudi Raja and city MP Margani Bharat on Saturday performed bhumi puja for the construction of the YSRCP East Godavari district office near the Government Arts College in Rajamahendravaram. Home Minister Taneti Vanita, Nidadavolu MLA G. Srinivasa Naidu, East Godavari Zilla Parishad Chairman Vipparthi Venu Gopal and leaders were present.