Andhra Pradesh: Bhuma Akhila Priya rushed to hospital after she complained of chest pain, taken back to jail

May 19, 2023 07:09 pm | Updated 07:10 pm IST - KURNOOL

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader and former Minister from Allagadda Bhuma Akhila Priya was rushed to the Kurnool Government General Hospital after she complained of chest pain late in the night on May 18 (Thursday) in the Panyam sub-jail where she was lodged.

After some tests, as the doctors decided against admitting her, the TDP leader was taken back to the jail on May 19 (Friday).

Ms. Akhila Priya, along with three others, was arrested for their alleged involvement in the clashes during the Yuva Galam padayatra recently, in which former APMIDC chairman A.V. Subba Reddy was injured. They were remanded in judicial custody till May 30.

Meanwhile, Ms. Akhila Priya’s bail petition was rejected by the court on Friday.

Yuva Galam enters Banaganapalli constituency

Meanwhile, the Yuva Galam padayatra by TDP national general secretary N. Lokesh completed its schedule in the Nandyal Assembly constituency in the afternoon and entered the Banaganapalli Assembly constituency.

Party’s Banaganapalli in-charge B.C. Janardhana Reddy and other leaders welcome Mr. Lokesh.

Mr. Lokesh later held an extensive interaction with the people of all walks of life from Nandyal at the Rayapadu camp site in the afternoon.

Medical students complained of poor living conditions in the government medical college hostels despite paying ₹24,000 as hostel fee. The facilities at the hospitals too were very poor and it was increasingly becoming difficult to treat the patients in these conditions, they added.

A few students sought the party’s intervention to get the job notification (DSC) issued for filling vacant teacher posts in the government schools.

‘Ensure TDP win’

Reacting to the complaints made by the students and lawyers, Mr. Lokesh said the YSRCP, despite making a clean sweep in the 2019 elections, had done nothing for the undivided Kurnool district and requested them to ensure that the TDP wins all the 14 seats in the 2024 elections.

“We will abide by our promise of setting up a High Court Bench in Kurnool and immediately fill all the vacant teaching posts to improve the quality of education,” Mr. Lokesh said.