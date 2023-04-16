ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra Pradesh: Bhuma Akhila Priya predicts more arrests in Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy murder case

April 16, 2023 06:56 pm | Updated 06:56 pm IST - PATTIKONDA (KURNOOL DISTRICT)

The number of arrests will continue till the CBI reaches the last person at Tadepalli, says the Telugu Desam Party leader

Ramesh Susarla
Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader and former Minister Bhuma Akhila Priya has predicted more arrests in the days to come in the murder case of former Member of Parliament Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy.

Terming the murder as most unfortunate, Ms. Akhila Priya said It was sad to see someone killing their own family member for the sake of one-upmanship in politics.

She was speaking to the mediapersons after meeting party national general secretary N. Lokesh along with with other party leaders from the district, at his camp site in Pattikonda constituency.

“The number of arrests will continue till the CBI reaches the last person at Tadepalli,” Ms. Akhila Priya said.

Stating that she wanted that justice be done for Vivekananda Reddy’s family, the TDP leader said, “When the probe and arrests are in the favour of the ruling party, the leaders do not speak anything, and when it goes against them, they make a big noise.”

CONNECT WITH US