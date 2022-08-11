Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh: Bhoomi puja for Venkateswara temple at Navi Mumbai on August 21

G.P. SHUKLA TIRUMALA August 11, 2022 17:57 IST
Updated: August 11, 2022 17:57 IST

Elaborate arrangements are under way for bhoomi puja (groundbreaking ceremony) for the construction of Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple at Navi Mumbai on August 21.

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Executive Officer A.V. Dharma Reddy told the media on Thursday that the temple would be built in 10 acres of land allotted by the Maharashtra government at Ulwe in Navi Mumbai.

The construction cost of the temple has been put at around ₹100 crore, while an equivalent amount is expected to be spent on the construction of other structures.

Raymond group of companies Chairman and Managing Director Gautam Vijaypat Singhania has expressed his willingness to bear the entire cost of the construction works, besides the maintenance.

Meanwhile, various rituals associated with the construction of the temple are under way. A band of priests, who have been deputed from the Tirumala temple for the purpose, performed Viswaksenaradhana, Kanya, Vrishaba, Bhookarshana and Beejavapanam ceremonies at the proposed site.

