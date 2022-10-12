Andhra Pradesh: Bhimavaram to host AQUAEX India-2022 from November 4 to 6

The three-day event aims at acting as a value-added proposition to benefit all stakeholders of fisheries and aquaculture sector

Minister for Animal Husbandry, Dairy Development and Fisheries Seediri Appalaraju releasing the logo for the AQUAEX India-2022, in Vijayawada on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: G.N. RAO

The three-day event aims at acting as a value-added proposition to benefit all stakeholders of fisheries and aquaculture sector

The AQUAEX INDIA-2022, a fisheries and aquaculture exposition, will be organised at R.K Convention Centre in Bhimavaram from November 4 to 6.

The Aqua Farming Technologies and Solutions (AFTS), in collaboration with Society for Indian Fisheries and Aquaculture (SIFA); Government of Andhra Pradesh; National Fisheries Development Board (NFDB), Hyderabad; Department of Fisheries (DOF), New Delhi; Indian Council of Agricultural Research, New Delhi; USSEC, India, will organise the programme. The three-day event will acts as a value-added proposition to benefit all the stakeholders of the fisheries and aquaculture sector.

Fisheries, Dairy development and Animal husbandry Minister Seediri Appalaraju released a logo and poster for the AQUAEX INDIA-2022 on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister described aquaculture as a growth engine. Andhra Pradesh contributes 30% of the total marine exports of the country and 70% of the cultured shrimp exports. Underscoring the potential and to help the small and marginal aquaculture farmers, the government is providing power on subsidy. A unit power is being charged ₹1.50 for aquaculture sector, he said.

“The government is taking many steps to give a boost to fisheries. Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will lay the foundation stone for the Fisheries University in West Godavari district on October 28,” he said.

Aquaex India CEO Venu Dantuluri said the event was aimed at creating a global platform by bringing the latest technologies, services, equipment and machinery across the globe for the benefit of the sector.

“The previous AQUAEX India events acted as a disruptive force when it came to unveiling international trade opportunities and set high standards for knowledge transfer,” said Samir Patra, Director of AQUAEX India.