Andhra Pradesh: Bhimavaram Municipal Commissioner in ACB net

June 21, 2023 08:47 pm | Updated 08:47 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Officers seize 500 grams of gold, ₹20 lakh cash, documents pertaining to three acres of land and several houses from his house

Rajulapudi Srinivas
Rajulapudi Srinivas

Officials of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) raided the house of Bhimavaram Municipal Corporation Commissioner S. Sivarama Krishna on June 21 (Wednesday) and unearthed assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

The ACB officials said that multiple teams raided Sivarama Krishna’s house located at Municipal Commissioner Quarters and found documents pertaining to about three acres of land in Undrajavaram mandal, houses at Palakol, Bhimavaram, Vijayawada and Tanuku.

The officials also seized ₹20 lakh in cash, 500 grams of gold ornaments, two cars and other documents, the officials said.

Searches were continuing when reports last came in.

