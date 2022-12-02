Andhra Pradesh: beware of fake job offers, Samagra Shiksha Director cautions people

December 02, 2022 09:10 pm | Updated 09:10 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

‘The department is not recruiting any vocational trainers’

The Hindu Bureau

Samagra Shiksha State Project Director S. Suresh Kumar on Saturday cautioned against fraudsters taking people for a ride with a promise to get them jobs.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a statement, Mr. Suresh Kumar said the department had appointed vocational training partners and vocational trainers on temporary basis to impart vocational courses in schools. He said it was brought to his notice that some persons were trying to cheat people by promising them jobs as vocational trainers in the Samagra Shiksha wing.

Warning people against believing such rumours, he sought to clarify that the department was not recruiting any vocational trainers. He said anybody who was given such promises should report the matter to the department by sending a mail to vocational.apsamagra@gmail.com

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US