Andhra Pradesh: beware of fake job offers, Samagra Shiksha Director cautions people

December 02, 2022 09:10 pm | Updated 09:10 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Samagra Shiksha State Project Director S. Suresh Kumar on Saturday cautioned against fraudsters taking people for a ride with a promise to get them jobs.

In a statement, Mr. Suresh Kumar said the department had appointed vocational training partners and vocational trainers on temporary basis to impart vocational courses in schools. He said it was brought to his notice that some persons were trying to cheat people by promising them jobs as vocational trainers in the Samagra Shiksha wing.

Warning people against believing such rumours, he sought to clarify that the department was not recruiting any vocational trainers. He said anybody who was given such promises should report the matter to the department by sending a mail to vocational.apsamagra@gmail.com