Andhra Pradesh: BEL urges APIIC to sort out land issues relating to missile unit in Anantapur district

Stone for the project was laid at Palasamudram in 2015

Stone for the project was laid at Palasamudram in 2015

A delegation of the Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) met A.P. Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (APIIC) Chairman M. Govinda Reddy and requested him to sort out issues related to 914 acres of land that had been allotted for a missile manufacturing unit and radar test bed facility at Palasamudram in Anantapur district.

BEL Director P.V. Parthasarathi told Mr. Govinda Reddy that the project was inordinately delayed due to the Coronavirus pandemic and certain technicalities to be resolved.

It was an extension of the BEL’s Missile Systems Strategic Business Unit in Bengaluru, for which foundation had been laid in 2015. The APIIC should remove the hurdles that adversely affected the project, the BEL delegates appealed.

Mr. Govinda Reddy said he would take the matter to the government’s notice as and when the BEL submitted the Detailed Project Report.

BEL General Manager Naveen Kumar and Assistant General Manager Sridhar, and APIIC Chief General Manager (Asset Management) L. Ram and General Managers G. Prasad and Naga Kumar were present.