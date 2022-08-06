Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh: BEL team meets APIIC Chairman

Tharun Boda VIJAYAWADA August 06, 2022 20:32 IST
Updated: August 06, 2022 20:32 IST

A team of Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), led by its Director Parthasarathi, met A.P. Industrial Infrastructure Corporation Ltd (APIIC) Chairman Mettu Govinda Reddy in Anantapur on Saturday seeking resolution of issues related to the land allotted to the company in 2016.

Members of the team submitted a representation seeking relaxation of certain rules related to the APIIC plots, a release said.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The BEL officers told the Chairman that 914 acres had been allotted to BEL in 2016 for establishment of a radar test bed facility and a missile manufacturing unit.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

A compound wall was built and roads were developed in the land and all the required permissions were given by the State government recently, but certain issues remained to be sorted out to make further investments.

Mr. Govinda Reddy assured the BEL team that the issue would be discussed with the officials concerned and resolved soon.

BEL General Manager Naveen Kumar, AGM Sridhar, senior DGM Ramesh and DGM Abhishek Hedge were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Related Topics
Andhra Pradesh
Read more...