Andhra Pradesh: BEL team meets APIIC Chairman

Company seeks resolution of issues relating to land allotted in 2016

A team of Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), led by its Director Parthasarathi, met A.P. Industrial Infrastructure Corporation Ltd (APIIC) Chairman Mettu Govinda Reddy in Anantapur on Saturday seeking resolution of issues related to the land allotted to the company in 2016.

Members of the team submitted a representation seeking relaxation of certain rules related to the APIIC plots, a release said.

The BEL officers told the Chairman that 914 acres had been allotted to BEL in 2016 for establishment of a radar test bed facility and a missile manufacturing unit.

A compound wall was built and roads were developed in the land and all the required permissions were given by the State government recently, but certain issues remained to be sorted out to make further investments.

Mr. Govinda Reddy assured the BEL team that the issue would be discussed with the officials concerned and resolved soon.

BEL General Manager Naveen Kumar, AGM Sridhar, senior DGM Ramesh and DGM Abhishek Hedge were present.