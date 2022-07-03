Andhra Pradesh: BEE’s nod for conduct of Investment Grade Energy Audit in municipal corporations

The Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) has given its nod to the Andhra Pradesh State Energy Conservation Mission (APSECM) to conduct an investment grade energy audit (IGEA) in the 16 municipal corporations as part of its Municipal Demand Side Management programme.

In a statement on Sunday, APSECM CEO A. Chandrasekhar Reddy said the IGEA would be conducted with the support and assistance of civic corporations. The move is to evaluate the energy performance of the identified drinking water pumps and sewerage pumping systems of the municipal corporations in a scientific way and explore energy saving potential.

Elaborating further, he said the IGEA would focus on the energy performance evaluation, efficiency tests on the energy consuming equipment, highlighting the recommendations for replacing and retrofitting the inefficient pump sets/motors, recommending best operational and maintenance practices of pumping systems, estimating the budget for the proposed energy efficiency measures and evaluating the cost benefit analysis of the project, along with payback period.

The APSECM has selected a New Delhi-based firm called PTC India Limited to conduct a detailed IGEA study.

To facilitate the project, the Special Chief Secretary, Energy, and vice-chairman of APSECM K. Vijayanand has made an appeal to his counterpart in the Municipal Administration and Urban Development department Y. Srilakshmi to instruct the civic commissioners to extend support for the audit.