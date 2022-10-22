Andhra Pradesh becomes role model for the country with Nadu-Nedu programme, says Education Minister

‘Enrolment in the government schools significantly increased with the creation of new facilities’

K Srinivasa Rao VIZIANAGARAM
October 22, 2022 19:23 IST

Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana addressing the public meeting at Ramabhadrapuram in Vizianagaram district on Saturday. | Photo Credit: ARRANGEMENT

Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana on Saturday said that Andhra Pradesh had become a role model for the country with the effective implementation of Nadu-Nedu programme and renovation of schools across the State. Along with Bobbili MLA Sambangi Venkata China Appala Naidu, he inaugurated the additional classrooms constructed at a cost of ₹2.43 crore in Rambahadrapuram Zilla Parishad High School.

Speaking on the occasion, he said student enrolment in the government schools significantly increased with the creations of new facilities. Mr. Venkata China Appala Naidu urged teachers to meet the expectations of parents and achieve 100% results in tenth class examinations. Vizianagaram Collector A. Suryakumari, Zilla Parishad chairperson Majji Srinivasa Rao and others were present in the meeting.

