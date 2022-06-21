Andhra Pradesh: Bear dies after tranquilisation in Srikakulam

Man died and eight persons were injured in attacks by the animal recently

Forest officials transporting the bear after it was tranquilised near Kidisingi village in Srikakulam district on Tuesday.

Man died and eight persons were injured in attacks by the animal recently

The bear, which had created a scare among the villagers from Vajrapukotturu, Mandasa and other places in Srikakulam district for the last two days, died after it was tranquilised in the early hours of Tuesday by a team of forest officials.

The team transquilised the bear, which attacked eight persons on Monday, near Kidisingi village in Vajraukotturu mandal at around 11.30 a.m. on Tuesday. The officials said that the animal died on the way when it was being brought to Srikakulam.

The reasons for its death would be known only after post-mortem, the officials added.

The bear also attacked the villagers and damaged a shed which was being constructed for cattle near the Santoshimata temple at Vajrapukotturu. Kalamati Kodandarao (72), who was attacked by the bear a few days ago, died while undergoing treatment at a hospital.

Meanwhile, Animal Husbandry Minister Seediri Appala Raju and Collector Shrikesh B. Lathkar asked the health authorities to ensure proper treatment to those who were hospitalised after being attacked by the bear. The family members of the injured also sought compensation.

CPI(M) district secretary D. Govinda Rao alleged that despite repeated appeals, the district administration had failed to launch initiatives to check bear menace in the Uddanam region.