Andhra Pradesh: Be wary of fake loan apps, Bapatla SP warns people

‘Personal information must not be shared with unauthorised persons’

P. Samuel Jonathan BAPATLA
September 01, 2022 19:37 IST

Bapatla Superintendent of Police Vakul Jindal has advised the people to be wary of the apps offering easy loans, saying that individuals and businessmen are falling prey to lucrative offers doled out by fraudsters.

The loan app operators charge exorbitant rates of interest, he said, adding that the apps also collect personal information from phones of the borrowers and misusing it. The app operators are collecting photographs from phones, which are being morphed and used for harassing individuals.

“People who are taking loans from illegitimate apps are facing many difficulties. People should only take loans from banks and non-banking financial companies recognised by the Reserve Bank of India.  People must not share personal information, bank and Aadhaar details with any unauthorised person under any circumstances,” said Mr. Jindal.

Helpline

The SP advised the people to remain alert. “People can inform the police about harassment by the fake loan apps by dialling the helpline number 1930. They also may lodge complaint on the National Cybercrime Reporting Portal www.cybercrime.gov.in.,” the SP added.

