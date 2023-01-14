ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra Pradesh: BC Welfare Minister felicitates sanitation workers for their service in Konaseema district

January 14, 2023 06:06 pm | Updated 06:06 pm IST - RAMACHANDRAPURAM 

‘People should be thankful to them for maintaining cleanliness in towns and villages’

The Hindu Bureau

B.C.Welfare Minister Ch. Venu Gopala Krishna washing the feet of sanitation workers during Bhogi celebrations in Ramachandrapuram on Saturday. | Photo Credit: BY ARRANGEMENT

Backward Classes Welfare, Information and Public Relations Minister Ch. Venu Gopala Krishna on Saturday felicitated sanitation staff as a mark of respect for keeping the Ramachandrapuram town clean during the Bhogi celebrations.

Mr. Venu Gopala Krishna has touched and washed the feet of 10 sanitation workers, including women, who are serving in Ramachandrapuram in Dr.B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema district.

Speaking to newsmen after felicitating the sanitation staff, Mr. Venu Gopala Krishna said that the public was indebted to the sanitation staff for keeping the civic bodies clean.

“We are indebted and should be thankful to the sanitation workers for their services in maintaining cleanliness intowns and villages. The sanitation workers deserve high respect for their service,” said Mr. Venu Gopala Krishna. 

The Minister has also presented new cloths to the sanitation staff during the Bhogi celebrations.

