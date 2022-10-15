Andhra Pradesh: BC associations seek Statehood for North Andhra to prevent exploitation of natural wealth

The region remained undeveloped in the last 70 years with the successive Chief Ministers concentrating on the development of their own regions, they say

K Srinivasa Rao SRIKAKUALM
October 15, 2022 18:15 IST

A.P. BC Association leader P. Chandrapathi Rao addressing the media in Srikakulam on Saturday.

Several backward classes associations on Saturday urged the Union government to make North Andhra a separate State to prevent exploitation of natural wealth of the region by people of other areas. Andhra Pradesh Backward Classes Welfare Association’s Srikakulam district president P. Chandrapathi Rao, who organised a meeting in Srikakulam on Saturday, said that the region remained undeveloped in the last 70 years with the successive Chief Ministers concentrating on the development of their own regions.

Akhila Bharathia Yadava Mahasabha Ahir’s national secretary Pitta Bhagyachandra Yadav said that people of backward communities, including Yadavas, were being forced to migrate to other places with the lack of development in Srikakulam, Vizianagaram and Visakhapatnam. Both Mr. Chandrapathi Rao and Mr. Bhagya Chandra Yadav would lead a delegation to New Delhi very soon to explain the natural and human resources in the region and its backwardness to the Union Ministers concerned.

According to them, many small States of North East and Union Territories were witnessing quick progress although their geographical extent was very little. BC leaders Kalaga Jagadish Yadav and Gaddeboina Krishna Yadav were present.

