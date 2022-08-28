Andhra Pradesh: Basava Express re-routed via Puttaparthi

It will benefit people of the newly-formed district: Collector

Special Correspondent PUTTAPARTHI
August 28, 2022 01:25 IST

District Collector P. Basant Kumar, South West Railway Bengaluru Additional Divisional Railway Manager (Traffic) Lakshman Sigh and others flagging off re-routed Basava Express at Puttaparthi on Friday night. | Photo Credit: BY ARRANGEMENT

The Mysuru to Bagalkot Basava Express(train numbers: 17307 and 17308), plying between Hindupur and Dharmavaram via Makkajipet and Nagasamudram stations, has been diverted via Puttaparthi (Sri Sathya Sai Prashanthi Nilayam Station) with effect from August 26.

South West Railway Bengaluru Additional Divisional Railway Manager(Traffic) Lakshman Sigh and Sri Sathya Sai District Collector P. Basant Kumar flagged off the train formally at the station on Friday night at 7.35 p.m. after a two-minute halt.

In the reverse direction, the train (no. 17308) started from Bagalkot at 2.30 p.m. and reached Puttaparthi at 5.50 a.m., and departed at 5.52 a.m.

The Senior Divisional Engineer(North), Pushpendra Kumar, and Mr. Lakshman Singh said that the rerouting would help devotees, students and patients who visit Satya Sai Prashanthi Nilayam. 

Mr. Basant Kumar said that the train halting here would benefit the people of the newly-formed Sri Sathya Sai district.

