Andhra Pradesh: Bar association demands shifting of High Court to Kurnool

Lawyers staging a protest in Kurnool on Thursday. | Photo Credit: U. SUBRAMANYAM

ADVERTISEMENT

The Kurnool District Bar Association members boycotted courts and took out a motorcycle rally from the district courts to the Collectorate and held a dharna, demanding the shifting of the Andhra Pradesh High Court from Amaravati to Kurnool.

They demanded that the Assembly must pass a unanimous resolution to this effect and put forward a comprehensive proposal to the High Court for consent and send it to the Central government for Presidential notification.

The protesters submitted a memorandum addressed to Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, the opposition parties thorugh the District Collector, said Advocates JAC convener Y. Jayaraju. Bar association president M.R. Krishna, secretary Rangadu, other members took part in the protest.