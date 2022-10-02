Andhra Pradesh: ‘Bapu Darshan’, plantation drive mark Gandhi Jayanti

Tharun Boda VIJAYAWADA
October 02, 2022 23:40 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Visitors going round an exhibition on Mahatma Gandhi in Vijayawada on Sunday. | Photo Credit: KVS GIRI

ADVERTISEMENT

Rich tributes were paid to Mahatma Gandhi on his 153rd birth anniversary on Sunday.

‘Bapu Darshan’, a permanent display of photographs and items related to Mahatma Gandhi, showcased the life of the ‘Father of the nation’ on the occasion. NTR district Collector S. Dilli Rao inaugurated the 'Bapu Darshan' organised by the Athiest Centre.

He said Gandhi's vision of communal harmony, village sanitation, financial equality, tribal development, farmer development and others are the guiding principles for the nation. India Red Cross Society district chapter chairman Dr. Samaram and others were present.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development A. Suresh paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi and former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri. Mr. Suresh said that Gandhiji took the route of non-violence and become a guiding light for the world.

Andhra Pradesh chapter of the Indian Radiological and Imaging Association (IRIA) organised a tree plantation programme as a part of the celebrations. Vijayawada Central MLA and State Planning Commission vice-chairman Malladi Vishnu launched the drive by distributing saplings.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

IRIA Vijayawada chapter president Rajakumar, programme in-charge and central council member (IRIA) G.V. Mohan Prasad and others took part in the programme.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Andhra Pradesh
Vijayawada

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app