Andhra Pradesh: ‘Bapu Darshan’, plantation drive mark Gandhi Jayanti

Visitors going round an exhibition on Mahatma Gandhi in Vijayawada on Sunday. | Photo Credit: KVS GIRI

Rich tributes were paid to Mahatma Gandhi on his 153rd birth anniversary on Sunday.

‘Bapu Darshan’, a permanent display of photographs and items related to Mahatma Gandhi, showcased the life of the ‘Father of the nation’ on the occasion. NTR district Collector S. Dilli Rao inaugurated the 'Bapu Darshan' organised by the Athiest Centre.

He said Gandhi's vision of communal harmony, village sanitation, financial equality, tribal development, farmer development and others are the guiding principles for the nation. India Red Cross Society district chapter chairman Dr. Samaram and others were present.

Meanwhile, Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development A. Suresh paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi and former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri. Mr. Suresh said that Gandhiji took the route of non-violence and become a guiding light for the world.

Andhra Pradesh chapter of the Indian Radiological and Imaging Association (IRIA) organised a tree plantation programme as a part of the celebrations. Vijayawada Central MLA and State Planning Commission vice-chairman Malladi Vishnu launched the drive by distributing saplings.

IRIA Vijayawada chapter president Rajakumar, programme in-charge and central council member (IRIA) G.V. Mohan Prasad and others took part in the programme.