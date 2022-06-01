Andhra Pradesh bans advertising of 10th class ranks by educational institutions

Move to protect the interest of students and parents

The State government has announced a ban on declaration and advertising of ranks achieved by students in the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Public Examinations in any form and at any level by school managements “to protect the interest of students and parents”.

A GO released on Wednesday said the decision was taken following several representations by the Director, Government Examinations, by parents and other stakeholders, expressing concern that publication of ranks and other misleading information by educational institutions and tutorials institutions in both print and electronic media for attracting admissions was leading to unfair competition and undue pressure on the students.

Representing their case to the government, the Commissioner of School Education said that since the Director, Government Examinations, was not publishing the ranks of the students, the educational institutions and tutorial institutions should also not declare/announce the ranks of their students as per Section 7A of the Act 25 of 1997.

Punishment

The GO said any violation of the Act would be punishable with imprisonment for a term of not less than three years and which could extend up to seven years with a fine not less than ₹5,000 and may be extended up to ₹1 lakh.

The government was of the opinion that the move was necessary to protect the interests of students and parents, particularly those belonging to the under-privileged sections and those who could not afford education in such educational and tutorial institutions.