Andhra Pradesh: Bank Unions seek Vinayaka Chavithi as holiday under NI Act

They make a request to the Chief Secretary

G.V.R. Subba Rao VIJAYAWADA
August 12, 2022 21:07 IST

The United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) has urged the State Government to declare Vinayaka Chavithi on August 31 as a holiday under the Negotiable instruments (NI) Act 1881.

In a letter to Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma on Friday, the UFBU State secretary B.S. Rambabu said that the festival is celebrated all over India and more significantly in Andhra Pradesh by all the people for the grace of Lord Ganesha for removing obstacles in the path of success in their lives.

The Andhra Pradesh government has declared General Holiday to all the State Government offices but not declared it a holiday under NI Act 1881. 

The SLBC had agreed to take up the matter with the government for declaration of a holiday under NI Act 1881 so that the festival could be celebrated by bank employees and officers.

