Andhra Pradesh: Bank unions plan strike in September demanding recruitment

August 13, 2023 08:02 pm | Updated 08:02 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Non-recruitment of employees, particularly the clerical cadre, is impacting the functioning of the public sector banks severely, says C.H. Venkatachalam, general secretary of All India Bank Employees’ Association (AIBEA).

Mr. Venkatachalam, who was in the city to attend the on-going 26th all-India conference of Canara Bank Employees’ Union, told the media on August 13 (Sunday) that more than two lakh posts were vacant in the banks.

“The AIBEA will take a decision in this regard. We will go on strike in September demanding that the government take up recruitment in the banks,” Mr. Venkatachalam said, adding, “If need be, we will go on indefinite strike to save the banking system and oppose privatisation of the banks.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Rising NPAs

The real problem that banks were facing was non-recovery of the non-performing assets (NPAs), he said.

While the operating profits were more than ₹2 lakh crore, the net profits were less than ₹1 lakh crore, he said. The banks were spending the remaining amount on bad debts provisioning, he added.

‘Wilful defaulters going scot-free’

The banks had written off more than ₹10 lakh crore debts. The government was not acting tough on wilful defaulters. The rich and corporates were being allowed to go scot-free though they were wilful defaulters, Mr. Venkatachalam alleged.

AIBEA secretary and Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Bank Employees’ Federation general secretary B.S. Rambabu said the government was not recruiting staff intentionally.

“There are about 9.5 lakh permanent employees. The number of employees working on contract basis, and as banking correspondents and and bank mitras is 25.5 lakh. The government should regularise the services of these employees,” he said.

Canara Bank Employees’ Union general secretary K. Srikrishna said the employees were working under stressful environment.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.