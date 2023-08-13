HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Andhra Pradesh: Bank unions plan strike in September demanding recruitment

There are more than two lakh posts lying vacant in the public sector banks, says All India Bank Employees’ Association leader Venkatachalam

August 13, 2023 08:02 pm | Updated 08:02 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

G V R Subba Rao
G.V.R. Subba Rao

Non-recruitment of employees, particularly the clerical cadre, is impacting the functioning of the public sector banks severely, says C.H. Venkatachalam, general secretary of All India Bank Employees’ Association (AIBEA).

Mr. Venkatachalam, who was in the city to attend the on-going 26th all-India conference of Canara Bank Employees’ Union, told the media on August 13 (Sunday) that more than two lakh posts were vacant in the banks.

“The AIBEA will take a decision in this regard. We will go on strike in September demanding that the government take up recruitment in the banks,” Mr. Venkatachalam said, adding, “If need be, we will go on indefinite strike to save the banking system and oppose privatisation of the banks.”

Rising NPAs

The real problem that banks were facing was non-recovery of the non-performing assets (NPAs), he said.

While the operating profits were more than ₹2 lakh crore, the net profits were less than  ₹1 lakh crore, he said. The banks were spending the remaining amount on bad debts provisioning, he added.

‘Wilful defaulters going scot-free’

The banks had written off more than ₹10 lakh crore debts. The government was not acting tough on wilful defaulters. The rich and corporates were being allowed to go scot-free though they were wilful defaulters, Mr. Venkatachalam alleged.

AIBEA secretary and Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Bank Employees’ Federation general secretary B.S. Rambabu said the government was not recruiting staff intentionally.

“There are about 9.5 lakh permanent employees. The number of employees working on contract basis, and as banking correspondents and and bank mitras is 25.5 lakh. The government should regularise the services of these employees,” he said.

Canara Bank Employees’ Union general secretary K. Srikrishna said the employees were  working under stressful environment.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / banking / unions

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.