Andhra Pradesh: Bangarammapalem youth carving a niche for themselves in the 24 crafts

May 31, 2023 09:01 pm | Updated 09:01 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Agriculture has been the mainstay of many a family of Bangarammapalem, a tiny village of Sabbavaram mandal in Anakapalli district, located about 50-km from Visakhapatnam.

But, for the younger generation, farming is no longer the preferred choice.

Reason: they have developed a passion to carve a niche for themselves in the 24 crafts of the the Telugu film industry.

No wonder, more than 220 youth hailing from the village with a population of about 2,000 are working in various crafts of the industry like cast and crew, production, art direction, makeup, choreography, direction, costume designing.

While a few have been successful in becoming heads of various departments, there are some who are working on daily wage system, and a few others are working as assistants to actors such as Bellamkonda Srinivas and Gopichand.

It all began during the years 1995 to 1998, when a few villagers such as D. Ramu, Venkata Surya Narayana, Ramesh, and Arjun had left for Hyderabad for a dream career in the tinsel world.

“I had left for Hyderabad sometime after the year 2000. I had started my career in the art department in the Mahesh Babu-starrer film ‘Bobby’. I have so far worked in nearby 40 movies,” says S. Uttar Kumar.

“I feel happy to see many youth from my village eager to make a career in the industry,” says Mr. Uttar Kumar, who is now working as art director for ‘Kushi’ that has Vijay Devarakonda and Samantha in the lead roles.

Recalling his journey, D. Kamesh says, “After shifting to Hyderabad during 1999, I had joined the art department for the movie ‘Azad’ starring Nagarjuna and Soundarya. I have so far worked as art director for about 60 films.”

His recent works include ‘Kanche’, ‘NTR Kathanayakudu’, ‘NTR Mahanayakudu’, ‘Bheeshma’, and ‘Macharla Niyojakavargam’.

“At present, I am working for Varun Tej’s ‘Gandivadhari Arjuna’ being directed by Praveen Sattaru,” says Mr. Kamesh, who recently returned to India after completing a schedule in Hungary’s capital Budapest.

“I had left for Hyderabad when I was 10 years old and started working as a helper in the catering department. Initially, I used to draw ₹130 to ₹150 per day. Now, I am earning ₹1,500 per day. I am happy with my job. As many from my village are working in the industry, I do not feel I am away from home,” says M. Govind.

Most of them reside in areas such as Krishna Nagar in Jubliee Hills and Pochampally. They meet during shootings and events such as pre-release and audio / teaser launches.

Whatever be their professional engagements, they make it a point to be in their village for the ‘Mutyallamma Thalli’ festival celebrated in March.

“It is a matter of pride for us as our village has produced such good technicians for the film industry. Many are now enthusiastic to work in the film industry. In the last two years, more than 20 youth have left for Hyderabad,” says sarpanch D.K. Naidu.

“We are offering the enthusiastic youth our complete support. We are allowing them to choose whatever department they are interested in. Many from the village are working in my department as well,” says Mr. Kamesh.