Andhra Pradesh: Bandaru questions YSRCP government on what it has done for North Andhra

TDP leader welcomes Maha Padayatra launched by farmers of Amaravati

Special Correspondent VISAKHAPATNAM
September 13, 2022 18:03 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Telugu Desam Party(TDP) leader Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy has said that he would welcome the Maha Padayatra of the farmers of Amaravati. He alleged that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is, perhaps, the only Chief Minister to have failed to implement the orders of the court on Amaravati.

Addressing a media conference here on Tuesday, Mr. Satyanarayana Murthy said that everyone should recognise the sacrifices of the farmers of Amaravati. He wondered why the YSR Congress Party government had not approached the Supreme Court, when the High Court verdict was not in its favour. He also wondered whether the Chief Minister had forgotten that the Speaker had put his signature, when the three capitals Bill was withdrawn by the government.

Mr. Murthy questioned the YSR Congress Party government whether it brought a single irrigation project or road project in North Andhra during the last three years. He challenged the government to show that they had brought a single project to the region. Describing the post of Speaker as a respectable post, he sought that its dignity should be maintained. The Ministers and YSR Congress Party leaders should either welcome the farmers or keep quiet but should abstain from issuing statements to incite the farmers, the TDP leader said..

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Reacting to the transfer of the GVMC Commissioner G. Lakshmisha, the TDP leader alleged that he was made a scapegoat to the ‘corruption in land deals by the ruling party leaders’.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app