Andhra Pradesh: Bandaru questions YSRCP government on what it has done for North Andhra

TDP leader welcomes Maha Padayatra launched by farmers of Amaravati

Telugu Desam Party(TDP) leader Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy has said that he would welcome the Maha Padayatra of the farmers of Amaravati. He alleged that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is, perhaps, the only Chief Minister to have failed to implement the orders of the court on Amaravati.

Addressing a media conference here on Tuesday, Mr. Satyanarayana Murthy said that everyone should recognise the sacrifices of the farmers of Amaravati. He wondered why the YSR Congress Party government had not approached the Supreme Court, when the High Court verdict was not in its favour. He also wondered whether the Chief Minister had forgotten that the Speaker had put his signature, when the three capitals Bill was withdrawn by the government.

Mr. Murthy questioned the YSR Congress Party government whether it brought a single irrigation project or road project in North Andhra during the last three years. He challenged the government to show that they had brought a single project to the region. Describing the post of Speaker as a respectable post, he sought that its dignity should be maintained. The Ministers and YSR Congress Party leaders should either welcome the farmers or keep quiet but should abstain from issuing statements to incite the farmers, the TDP leader said..

Reacting to the transfer of the GVMC Commissioner G. Lakshmisha, the TDP leader alleged that he was made a scapegoat to the ‘corruption in land deals by the ruling party leaders’.