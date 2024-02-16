GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Andhra Pradesh: Ban imposed on sale, possession on poultry in affected villages as bird flu outbreak hits Nellore district

Chickens reported to have died in Chatagatla village in Podalakur mandal and Gummalladibba in Kovur mandal in Nellore district; NIHSAD confirms bird flu to be the cause of death

February 16, 2024 09:08 pm | Updated 09:09 pm IST - NELLORE

A D Rangarajan
A.D. Rangarajan
Officials of Panchayat Raj and Veterinary Departments take stock of things at Chatagatla in Podalakur mandal of Nellore district on Friday, in view of the outbreak of bird flu in the area.

Officials of Panchayat Raj and Veterinary Departments take stock of things at Chatagatla in Podalakur mandal of Nellore district on Friday, in view of the outbreak of bird flu in the area. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The district administration has geared up to contain the spread of avian influenza (bird flu), which has caused the death of several chickens reported in Nellore district recently. The Animal Husbandry Department has sent the samples to the National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases (NIHSAD) in Bhopal, which confirmed that the birds died of bird flu.

Since the bird deaths were reported from Chatagatla village in Podalakur mandal and Gummalladibba in Kovur mandal, the district authorities banned the sale and possession of chicken in a radius of 10 km from the affected villages for three days and around 1 km for three months. Similarly, the movement of poultry animals in and out of the marked region is also banned for 15 days.

Caution raised

“Persons employed in poultry farms should exercise caution and stay safe. Dead birds should be properly buried and not disposed of indiscriminately”, said district Collector M. Hari Narayanan at a high-level meeting on Friday.

Awareness programmes

Mr. Narayanan instructed the District Panchayat Officer and Zilla Parishad Chief Executive Officer to visit the two affected villages and conduct ‘gram sabhas’ to create awareness on the issue.

Meanwhile, the Police Department plunged into action to close down the poultry farms and retail vending outlets in the vicinity of the affected villages.

