Andhra Pradesh: Ballot box of President’s election sent to Delhi

The ballot box containing the votes cast by the lawmakers from Andhra Pradesh in the Presidential election was sent to New Delhi amidst tight security by an Air India flight on Tuesday.

The strongroom on the Andhra Pradesh Legislature premises was opened in the presence of election observer Chanderkar Bharati, Chief Electoral Officer Mukesh Kumar Meena, Assistant Returning Officer K. Raj Kumar and Finance Minister B. Rajendranath Reddy, who acted as a polling agent of the ruling YSRCP.

Later, the sealed box was sent to the Gannavaram airport by a special vehicle. The election observer and the assistant returning officer would hand over the box to the authorities concerned in Parliament.