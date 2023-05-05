Andhra Pradesh: Balineni Srinivasa Reddy firm on quitting as regional coordinator

May 05, 2023 09:27 pm | Updated 09:27 pm IST - ONGOLE

Denying that he was planning to quit the ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) as being alleged by a few party leaders, senior leader Balineni Srinivasa Reddy on Friday said the party leadership would take an appropriate decision on his resignation as regional coordinator.

Addressing the media here for the first time after he put in his papers, Mr. Srinivasa Reddy made it clear that there was no question of taking back his resignation.

In a chocked voice, the senior party leader said he had taken the decision as he was not in a position to take care of the party affairs in three districts. He wanted to focus his attention on Ongole Assembly constituency and vigorously take part in the ‘Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabuthvam’ campaign, he explained.

“I am pained as party leaders to whom I had ensured ticket to fight the elections in the past, are working against me now and complaining to the Chief Minister,” Mr. Srinivasa Reddy lamented, adding, “I will keep away from their constituencies if they do not want me to intervene.”

“Even leaders of the opposition Telugu Desam Party know well who I am,” he added.

“I have not complained about these MLAs to the Chief Minister,” said the former Energy Minister, who was flanked by his son Praneeth Reddy and Ongole Mayor Gangada Sujatha during the media conference.

“Certain YSRCP leaders have no love for the party and are working against the party’s interests in their constituencies,” he charged. He, however, refused to name them saying that it was not his habit to do so.

Mr. Srinivasa Reddy said he had been loyal to the family of Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy from the beginning and toiled to build the fledgling party from the scratch. He said he would strive to protect the interests of the party workers at any cost.

Mr. Srinivasa Reddy received a rousing reception from the party activists on his arrival at the Ongole railway station.