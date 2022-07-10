Andhra Pradesh: Balijas in Rayalaseema region demand their due

They ask political parties to allocate them seats in tune with their population

Members of the Balija community have asked the political parties to allocate them a higher share of seats in the Rayalaseema region in the elections in tune with their population.

Leaders of the community from the Greater Rayalaseema region met here on Sunday under the leadership of senior advocate P. Gangaiah Naidu and former Minister C. Ramachandraiah, and condemned the Opposition and ruling parties for slighting the community by not giving them their due, and instead pampering “two communities.”

The members rued that the post of the Vice-Chancellor of seven out of 12 universities in the region were cornered by members of a single dominant caste, and called it a blot on democracy.

The community expressed anguish over a mere two members of the numerically dominant Balija community getting elected to the Assembly out of the 74 seats from the six districts forming part of the region.

Chittoor MLA A. Srinivasulu, former MLAs A.S. Manohar, M. Sugunamma, former MLC B. Chengalrayudu, and event coordinator M. Venkaiah demanded the two parties to undo the injustice by giving seats to the community in proportion to its numerical strength.