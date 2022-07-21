Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh: Badvel farmer sets out on foot to greet PM Modi on his birthday

Narasimha, who began his journey from Badvel on July 17, reached Kurnool on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: U. SUBRAMANYAM
Ramesh Susarla KURNOOL July 21, 2022 01:34 IST
Updated: July 21, 2022 01:34 IST

A farmer from Badvel in YSR Kadapa district has set out on foot to New Delhi to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday on September 17.

The farmer, Narasimha, who reached Chagalamarri village in Nandyal district on Tuesday, told media persons here that he was an ardent admirer of Mr. Narendra Modi and was impressed by his political acumen, adding that the leader “protected the country from attacks from Pakistan”.

The farmer began his journey from Badvel on July 17 and expects to reach Delhi in time to greet the Prime Minister on his birthday.

